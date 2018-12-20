Home Nation

China sends People’s Liberation Army delegation on a goodwill visit to India

A senior officer, who did not want to be named, said that the delegation interacted with the officers of the Military Intelligence branch and the Military Operations branch at the army headquarter.

The delegation of 12 PLA officers from China reached India on December 18, 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A delegation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers has come to India on a goodwill visit. The delegation of the 12 PLA officers reached India on December 18 on a five-day official visit which started on Wednesday from the South Block in New Delhi.

The delegation is led by the Deputy Chief of staff of the Western Theatre Command of the Chinese military, Major General Deng Zhiphing and includes 11 other Colonels and Senior Colonels. Chinese forces are organised into five theatre commands with its Western Theatre Command looking after the security along the 3,488km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The delegation is further slated to visit the Agra-based 50 Para Brigade of the Indian Army on December 20. The Delegation will be also visiting the headquarters of the Kolkata-based Eastern Army Command of the Indian Army on December 21. From Kolkata the team will return to China.

The ties between India and China had come to a standstill after the 73 days Doklam standoff.  Things have changed post the April 2018 informal Wuhan summit between the Indian PM Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

