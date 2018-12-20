Home Nation

Companies (Amendment) Bill 2018 introduced in Lok Sabha

The Bill is based on a government-appointed panel's recommendations to review offences under the Companies Act, 2013 in order to promote Ease of Doing Business along with better corporate compliance.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid din on Thursday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the Bill when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment.

The Bill was necessitated as the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 was promulgated on November 2, 2018. It amends several provisions in the Companies Act, 2013 relating to penalties among others.

It is based on the recommendations of a government-appointed committee to review offences under the Companies Act, 2013 in order to promote Ease of Doing Business along with better corporate compliance.

A total of 16 types of corporate offences have been shifted from special courts to in-house adjudication, increasing the scope of in-house assessment from 18 to 34 Sections of the Act.

The Bill also calls for instituting a transparent and technology-driven in-house adjudication mechanism on an online platform and publication of the orders on the website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Companies (Amendment) Bill 2018 Lok Sabha Parliament Winter Session Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp