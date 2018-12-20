D M Awasthi appointed new Chhattisgarh DGP

By IANS

RAIPUR: Days after Congress took charge in Chhattisgarh 1986-batch IPS officer D.M. Awasthi was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP), replacing A.N. Upadhyay.

Upadhyay, a 1985-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation, a post earlier held by Awasthi.

Awasthi will also be handling anti-naxal operations in the State Intelligence Branch (SIB) as Special Director General (SDG). He has also been given additional charge of Director General of the Anti-Crime Bureau.

Awasthi is from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed Superintendent of Police in Raipur in 2004.