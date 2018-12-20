DCW strategy to counsel women bootleggers works

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ​The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has successfully counselled women selling illegal liquor to shut down business in Bakkarwal, an area in west Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

DCW receives several complaints from all over Delhi regarding sale of illegal liquor and drugs. One such complaint was received in August 2018 from a woman in JJ Colony, Bakkarwal, wherein the complainant informed the commission that an illegal liquor shop is operating near her residence which is creating nuisance in her area and is leading to an unsafe environment for women and children.

She said that sexual harassment cases have also increased near her residence due to men drinking in the open. In such cases, the commission generally ensures registration of FIR, as well as police action.

An official said, “It is often observed this has little impact as people come out on bail and continue to sell illegal liquor with impunity. To resolve the particular complaint, DCW member Firdaus Khan employed an innovative strategy.”

Khan sent a team of women from the local DCW Mahila Panchayat, run by NGO Care Village, to meet the complainant and verify her allegations. Thereafter, the Mahila Panchayat team counselled the accused who indulged in illegal sale of liquor to present themselves in front of the commission.

Khan then counselled the illegal liquor sellers and made them understand the illegality of their business and the negative impact it has on the lives of the people living nearby.

The illegal liquor sellers understood the sensitivity of the situation and agreed to shut down their business. As a follow up, the DCW Mahila Panchayat has regularly cross-checked on the ground and the accused have stopped selling illegal liquor for the past four months.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “It is a fact that Delhi has become a hub of illegal liquor and drugs. Police refuse to act in the matter and the culprits are able to hoodwink the system and act with impunity. The Commission has tried a new strategy to fight the problem. We will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure that Delhi becomes free of illegal liquor and drugs.”