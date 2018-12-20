Farooq Abdullah promises autonomy resolution in Jammu and Kashmir within a month if voted to power

By IANS

JAMMU: Former state Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said if voted to power, his party would bring the autonomy resolution within one month.

Speaking at a function Abdullah said: "If am blessed with good health by Allah and we are voted to power with absolute majority, I promise that we will bring the autonomy resolution within 30 days after assuming power."

A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gagan Bhagat, who joined the NC recently, was also present at the function.

The NC President said regional autonomy for the state was the core agenda of his party and there would be no compromise on it.