Four Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh

By IANS

RAIPUR: Four Maoists were arrested during a search operation near Orchha village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

During patrolling in the area on Wednesday, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel arrested the Maoists, who upon seeing the police, tried to flee.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against all four and they were presented before a magistrate.

During interrogation, it was found that the arrested Maoists were involved in a shooting incident in June.