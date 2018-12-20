Home Nation

Loan waivers won’t mitigate farmers’ distress, says NITI Aayog

Arguing that not more than 25 per cent of farmers avail of institutional credit, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said that only 10-15 per cent of the cultivators benefit from the waiver.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Niti aayog

Niti Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the Congress president Rahul Gandhi singled out farm loan waiver as the poll agenda in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NITI Aayog strongly argued that such measures don’t help mitigate the woes of farmers, saying that such dole out is pocketed by a small number of cultivators.

Arguing that not more than 25 per cent of farmers avail of institutional credit, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said that only 10-15 per cent of the cultivators benefit from the farm loan waiver.

“We have seen that three-fourths of crop loans availed by farmers are spent on consumption purposes. Besides, the tenant farmers, who account for 40 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, are out of the purview of the farm loan waiver,” Chand said, adding that even Swaminathan Commission had included agricultural labourers as farmers who don’t get any benefit out of the farm loan waivers. 

ALSO READRajasthan government waives farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh

Arguing that if the farm loan waiver is, indeed, the way forward, for the next government at the Centre, Chand said that it should be done in a much diluted manner by linking it with loans actually spent on crops and cultivations.   

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar also argued that farm loan waiver is not a solution to the agrarian crisis, but only a palliative.

He was speaking to reporters after unveiling the strategic vision document for “New India by 2022”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp