Lok sabha adjourns for the day after passing two bills

Amid the uproar, the two bills which were passed were - the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHi: The Lok Sabha Thursday managed to pass two bills before adjourning for the day amid protests by Opposition parties including Congress and TDP on various issues.

Amid the uproar, the two bills which were passed were - the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Earlier the proceedings were adjourned amid sparring between members from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the issue of proposal to build a dam on the Cauvery River.

While members from Congress were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka entered the well holding placards over the Cauvery issue.

TDP MPs demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh and setting up of a steel plant in the state.

Earlier when Rajya Sabha met for the day, the proceedings barely lasted for 10 minutes, with Mahajan adjourning the House till noon.

Thursday was the seventh working day of the Winter session which saw disruptions and adjournments over the Rafale jet seal, special status for Andhra Pradesh and protests over the proposed construction of a dam on the Cauvery river.

Both Houses had been adjourned on the first day of the session on December 11 after paying obituary references to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and some sitting members.

Since December 12, proceedings have been marred amid the din.

