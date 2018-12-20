Miseries of global wars should be lesson for next generation: Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: Remembering the day when Kolkata was bombed by the Japanese Air Force during World War II, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that sufferings of two global wars should be a lesson for the next generations.

Bombers of the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force (IJAAF) on December 20, 1942 had bombed the city and damaged its infrastructure.

"On this day in 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Air Force bombed #Kolkata. Let the great suffering during the two World Wars be a lesson for the generations to come. Peace leads to prosperity," Banerjee tweeted.

During World War II several cities around the globe were bombed and destroyed by the IJAAF.