Home Nation

Parliament panel slams DRDO for procuring nitrogen gas plant for Arjun tanks and not using it for three years

The report on 'Avoidable Procurement of a Mobile Nitrogen Gas Generator Plant', tabled before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said nitrogen gas is critical to keeping Arjun MBT tanks in war-fit condition.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Arjun Tank. (EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has slammed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for procuring a mobile nitrogen gas generator plant and not using it for the intended purpose for more than three years.

The report on 'Avoidable Procurement of a Mobile Nitrogen Gas Generator Plant', tabled before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said nitrogen gas is critical to keeping Arjun MBT tanks in war-fit condition.

It is necessary for achieving cushioning effect of the hydro-gas suspension unit for the functioning of the braking system under dynamic condition and to keep the gunners' main sight moisture free, the report said.

It said the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) placed an order for development of a mobile gas plant at a cost of Rs 97.33 lakh despite no demand from the Army.

The committee said the development of the gas plant by the CVRDE was unwarranted as a plant had already been developed by the firm M/s GEM Pressure Systems for the DRDO in July 2010.

"The committee is dismayed to note that the acquired gas plant from M/s GEM Pressure Systems remained unused for three years as it was steadily being used by the DRDL for performance evaluation and consistency in nitrogen generation plant despite being procured for the end user, that is, the Army," the panel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Tank DRDO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp