Home Nation

Pre-poll grand alliance must to defeat Modi, says Tejashwi Yadav, hinting at wooing Ram Vilas Paswan

Tejashwi's remarks came on a day when LJP chief and Union Minister Paswan along with his son Chirag held talks with BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav along with other Mahagathbandhan leaders speaks during a press conference at which RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha joined the grand alliance at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav along with other Mahagathbandhan leaders speaks during a press conference at which RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha joined the grand alliance at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Boosted by the entry of former NDA constituent, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), into the opposition coalition in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said a "pre-poll grand alliance" was imperative to defeat the BJP government at the Centre.

With another NDA partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) expressing unease with the BJP, Tejashwi hinted at paying court to the Ram Vilas Paswan-led party to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

READ | Upendra Kushwaha’s entry into Bihar’s Grand Alliance set to intensify seat-sharing tussle among parties

Days after quitting the Modi government, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha formerly joined the UPA at the Congress headquarters here in the presence of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi and several Congress leaders.

"There was speculation about whether Kushwaha would join the UPA. Today his party is part of the grand alliance. It was Kushwaha's decision to join, nobody forced him. Similarly whether or not the LJP will join the grand alliance, that is their decision. But the country's (political) climate is changing, you need to wait and see," said Tejashwi reacting to reports of the LJP's unease with the BJP over seat-sharing pact in Bihar.

Tejashwi's remarks came on a day when LJP chief and Union Minister Paswan along with his son Chirag held talks with BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital.

While Tejashwi remained tight-lipped about any bid to woo Paswan to the grand alliance, sources said leaders of the Congress and the RJD were mulling a meeting with the LJP supremo.

Tejashwi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing an "undeclared emergency" in the country and wrecking democratic institutions, saying a "pre-poll grand alliance" of opposition parties was the need of the hour.

"Opposition parties had a meeting at Parliament annexe where the discussions were positive. The first step towards a grand alliance is being taken and I hope all opposition parties must unite and contest the Lok Sabha polls together to defeat the BJP.

"If we don't unite, people will not forgive us," he said exuding hope that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would sooner or later become a part of the anti-BJP "grand alliance".

"Like-minded parties opposed to the BJP are steadily uniting. Both the SP and the BSP need not be told, they know what they should do. And I believe, their decision would be based on what the people of the country want, which is to get rid of the Modi government," he said.

Remaining evasive about whether his party was open to the idea of Rahul Gandhi being the prime ministerial face of the grand alliance, Tejashwi praised the leadership qualities of the Congress President.

"The issue is not who will be the Prime Minister, the issue is whether our Constitution, our country will be will be protected or not from the BJP onslaught.

"The recent Assembly poll results have displayed Gandhi's leadership qualities. The way he is striving to bring all opposition parties to a single platform is praiseworthy. I believe opposition parties are uniting and we will together defeat the Modi regime," said Tejashwi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RLSP Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav pre-poll grand alliance Ram Vilas Paswan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp