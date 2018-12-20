Home Nation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks Madhya Pradesh people to not worry, says 'Tiger Abhi Zinda hai'

Expressing gratitude towards the residents of his constituency, Budhni on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger Abhi Zinda hai ."

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

By ANI

BHOPAL: Taking a cue from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie Tiger Zinda Hai, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people of Madhya Pradesh to not worry saying, "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" (Tiger is still alive).

Expressing gratitude towards the residents of his constituency, Budhni on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger Abhi Zinda hai ."

Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals.

During poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, by referring to a Bollywood song, 'Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge'.

In the recently concluded elections, the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4. Later, the BSP and the SP extended their support to the Congress to claim government in the state.

