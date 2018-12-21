1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC dismisses Sajjan Kumar's plea for extension of time to surrender

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea for extension of time till January 30 to surrender, after being recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief. On Monday, 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the high court to surrender before authorities by December 31. He had moved a plea seeking an extension of time to surrender.

READ| Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress primary membership, writes to Rahul Gandhi

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.