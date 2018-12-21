Home Nation

Andhra, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh best performing states under maternity benefit programme: WCD

For the eight northeastern states and the three Himalayan states, it is 90:10, and 100 per cent central assistance for the Union Territories without the legislation.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were the top three performing states under the maternity benefit programme Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said the PMMVY is a centrally-sponsored scheme under which the cost-sharing ratio between the Centre, states and the Union Territories with the legislation is 60:40.

"On the basis of the target achieved by states/UTs under the PMMVY, the top three performing states as on October 31 are Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh respectively," Kumar said.

In Andhra Pradesh, a target of 3.61 lakh beneficiaries was set and a total of 4.57 lakh were enrolled and the total amount disbursed Rs 133.63 crore.

In Himachal Pradesh, a target of 58,620 beneficiaries was set and a total of 73,846 were enrolled and the total amount disbursed Rs 22.82 crore. In Madhya Pradesh, a target of 6.20 lakh beneficiaries was set and a total of 7.69 lakh were enrolled and the total amount disbursed Rs 185.66 crore.

He also said that about 51.70 lakh beneficiaries are covered annually under the PMMVY and grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 2,048.59 crores and Rs 369.31 crores have been sanctioned to the states and the Union Territories during the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

