Home Nation

Congress walks out of Uttar Pradesh Assembly over Gorakhpur encephalitis deaths

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar had sought to know the number of deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress walked out of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday, alleging that the state government had imposed an "emergency" in BRD Medical College to hide actual figures of encephalitis deaths in Gorakhpur from the media.

The matter was raised during the Question Hour by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu. He sought to know the number of deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Responding to him, Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh claimed that compared to previous years, encephalitis cases and deaths have come down due to the government's sustained efforts.

"Due to training and awareness, the encephalitis cases and deaths have come down. In the budget, for the first time Rs 20 crore was earmarked for the awareness drive and people from all walks (of life) were associated with the campaign due to which we got success in containing the disease," he said.

Lallu, however, claimed that in Gorakhpur alone scores of people had died due to encephalitis.

"Emergency has been imposed on the media in the BRD college, where no regular bulletins are issued about the cases and deaths", he said.

Refuting the allegations, Singh clarified that "media could not differentiate between child deaths in PICU (Pediatric ICU) and MICU (Medical ICU) due to which confusion prevailed at times".

There is no emergency imposed on anyone, he said.

"It's the Congress party which believes in imposing emergency. Bulletins and information are given whenever sought, but entry of media is disallowed in PICU and MICU," he added.

Dissatisfied with the reply, the CLP leader termed the government as "non-serious" and accused it of hiding the real encephalitis data. He then led the walkout of his party members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Kumar Lallu Congress Gorakhpur hospital deaths Uttar Pradesh Assembly encephalitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp