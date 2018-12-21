Home Nation

National Herald case: Delhi HC rejects AJL's plea against Centre's order to vacate premises

The court passed the order on AJL's plea challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are major stakeholders in Young Indian which has acquired Associated Journals Limited which published National Herald newspaper. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the plea by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, challenging the Centre's order to vacate the premises in the national capital.

Justice Sunil Gaur said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO here within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

In the order, the Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) has said that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

TAGS
Delhi High Court Associated Journals National Herald

