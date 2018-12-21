'Disrespect' shown to national flag, complaint filed

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A police complaint was filed in the district by two Hindu outfits who alleged that disrespect was shown to the national flag during an event at Puranpur area here earlier this week, police said Friday.

Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh said the matter was being probed and action will be taken against the guilty.

Police said the probe was ordered after the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha submitted a complaint to Singh alleging that disrespect was shown to the national flag during Julus-e-Gausia in Puranpur area on December 19 night.

It has been alleged in the complaint that instead of the Ashoka Chakra in the middle of the flag, photo of a mosque was put up which amounts to showing disrespect to the national flag.