Eight men awarded life term for lynching two Muslims in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A fast-track court in Latehar on Friday gave life term to eight men convicted for lynching two cattle traders - Mazloom Ansari (35) and Imtiyaaz Khan (12) — at Jhabar village on March 18, 2016.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Rishikesh Kumar also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on each of them, failing which they will have to remain in jail for another year.

“The court has pronounced life imprisonment to all the eight convicted and has imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on each of them,” said Public Prosecutor in-charge Balram Saw.

The eight —Arun Sao, Manoj Kumar Sahu, Vishal Tiwari, Sahdeo Soni, Mithlesh Prasad Sahu, Avdhesh Sao, Pramod Sahu and Manoj Saw — were convicted under sections 302 and 34 of IPC by the same court on Wednesday for brutally beating the two cattle traders and hanging them from a tree leading to their death.

The convicted belong to the same village and allegedly belong to a ‘Gau Raksha Samiti.’

This is the second sentencing in a case of mob lynching, related to cow vigilantism, in Jharkhand. Earlier, a court in Ramgarh on March 21 had sentenced 11 cow vigilantes, including BJP leader Nityanand Mahto, life imprisonment for lynching Alimuddin Ansari.

Ansari was lynched by a mob of more than 100 cow vigilantes at Ramgarh town on suspicion of carrying beef in his car on June 29, 2017.