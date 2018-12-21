Government authorises 10 agencies to snoop on your computer

By Online Desk

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has issued an order to 10 central agencies, authorising them to intercept, monitor and decrypt any "information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

The Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, National Investigation Agency,Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police have been issued the order.

The user or the service provider in charge of any computer resource will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies, the order said.

Failing to comply with the rules will invite seven-year imprisonment and fine.

The Home Affairs ministry gave the authorisation under 69(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 under which the government can direct any agency in the interest of the sovereignty, defence of India and security of the state among other reasons.