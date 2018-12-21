Home Nation

Kamal Nath's new Madhya Pradesh cabinet formation likely in three days

According to key sources, the first lot of ministers could number 15-20, which will include loyalists from all factions.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The constitution of the council of ministers by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath could take place on December 22 or 23, as the state’s Governor, Anandiben Patel, will be out of the state from December 24 to December 30.

Nath, who took oath as the 18th CM of the state, was expected to fly to Delhi on Thursday evening for consultations with Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, the state party’s campaign committee chief, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the party’s national general secretary in charge of MP, Deepak Babaria.

Once the list of possible ministers is cleared by the party high command in Delhi, preparations for the swearing in of the new ministers are likely to start.

According to key sources, the first lot of ministers could number 15-20, which will include loyalists from all factions.

The first session of the new Vidhan Sabha is likely to start from January 7 with the swearing in of the 230 legislators, while Governor Anandiben Patel will address the house the next day, CM Kamal Nath said on Thursday evening.

