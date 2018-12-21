Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests; to meet on December 27

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were again disrupted on Friday as AIADMK, TDP and Congress members protested over various issues, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House for the day.

The Lower House would now meet on December 27 as there would be no session on December 24 and December 26 in view of Christmas.

As soon as the Zero Hour began, members from AIADMK, TDP and Congress trooped into the Well, displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Members from the AIADMK protested against the proposed construction of a dam across Cauvery River and they also shouted slogans in Tamil.

While TDP members sought to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh, those from the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

Papers, as well as reports of the Public Accounts Committee and two standing committees, were tabled. Besides, five members spoke on various issues during the Zero Hour.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that many members have requested that December 24 and 26 should be a holiday for the House on account of Christmas.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said he had also given a letter on the same issue. Later, Mahajan said that it would be a holiday on December 24 and 26.

As the ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned till noon following protests.