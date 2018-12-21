Parliament winter session Day 8: AIADMK, DMK protest over Cauvery; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned Friday till 2.30 pm as two Tamil parties - the AIADMK and DMK - continued their protest over the Cauvery River issue, while the Opposition Congress and treasury benches sparred over the Rafale jet deal.

As soon as the House met, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to all members to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House as discussion on several urgent matters as well as passage of important Bills were pending.

Naidu also said that he has admitted most of the notices for discussion on various issues and appealed to political parties for an honourable agreement for order in the House.

However, Naidu's plea went unheeded as AIADMK and DMK members trooped into the well of the House with placards soon after listed papers and reports were tabled.

Members of AAP were also seen in the well, carrying placards with demands to end the sealing drive in the national capital. Meanwhile, Naidu asked senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to put forward his views.

Sharma said his party was ready for a discussion on all important issues and demanded an immediate debate on imposition of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir under Article 356 of the Constitution.

Sharma also said that his party was ready to discuss the issue of purchase of Rafale jets from French company Dassault but the government should agree for a probe into the deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

To this, Naidu said the government is also willing to discuss the issue. Minister of State for Parliament Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is ready to discuss all issues including Rafale but the "opposition is running away".

Goel also informed that he had met Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of other parties in an effort to end the stalemate in the House.

As protesting members continued displaying placards, Naidu said he has received suggestions against members who are entering into the well of the House.

"I will not be happy to take action," he said, adding that if action against members would be taken it would be irrespective of party affiliation.

The Chairman later adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. As per the listed business, the House is scheduled to take up private members' business (resolutions).

The House has witnessed disruptions for the 8th working day over Cauvery, Rafale and other issues.