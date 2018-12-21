Home Nation

Bihar RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav sentenced to life for raping minor girl

Yadav was convicted under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC and Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Published: 21st December 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

RJD MLA

Patna Suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav leaves the court after being sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2006 in Patna Friday Dec. 21 2018.(Photo | PTI)

By Anand ST Das 
Express News Service

PATNA: Sitting MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav of Bihar’s main Opposition party RJD was on Friday sentenced to life in jail and a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a minor girl in February 2016. The sentence has prompted the state’s ruling JD(U) and BJP to intensify attacks against RJD.

Judge Parasuram Singh Yadav of a special court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs also handed jail terms and fines to five other accused who had acted as facilitators in the rape act. The court had pronounced all the six accused in the case guilty on December 15.

The 53-year-old MLA, who represents Nawada Assembly segment and has been in jail since March 2016, was convicted under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC and Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He was accused of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his residence in at Pathara English village near Biharsharif on the night of February 6, 2016.

Sulekha Devi and her mother Radha Devi, who had lured the girl to the MLA’s residence and actively facilitated the rape act, were awarded life terms in jail and a fine of Rs 20,000 each. They were convicted under various Sections of IPC, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the POCSO Act. Two daughters of Sulekha Devi and a son-in-law were handed 10-yar jail terms and a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

“I will move the high court against this faulty judgment. I have faith in the judiciary. I say with total confidence that I committed no rape. The so-called evidence was fabricated as part of a conspiracy to destroy me politically,” said Raj Ballabh Yadav after the sentences were pronounced.

The MLA, who was suspended from RJD after he was booked, is now set to lose his Assembly membership because of the sentences. “This is a judicial matter and a verdict by a trial court. The MLA will appeal in the higher court,” said RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Ruling allies JD(U) and BJP attacked RJD leader and de-facto party chief Tejashwi Yadav for his silence on the MLA’s conviction and sentences. “There is no doubt that RJD harbours and promotes criminals. The convicted MLA should have been given the death penalty for the heinous crime,” said BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD MLA MLA convicted MLA lifer MLA rape accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp