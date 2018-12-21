Home Nation

Senior journalist Vinod Verma, who was linked to sex CD case named Chhattisgarh CM advisor

Another journalist Ruchir Garg, who quit as an editor of a Hindi daily and joined the Congress ahead of the polls, was named media advisor to the Congress chief minister.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former BBC journalist Vinod Verma (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Senior journalist Vinod Verma, whose name had cropped in the "sex CD" episode last year, was Thursday appointed political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The General Administration Department (GAD) appointed four advisors to the chief minister, an official statement said.

While Verma was appointed a political advisor to Baghel, another journalist Ruchir Garg, who quit as an editor of a Hindi daily and joined the Congress ahead of the just-concluded assembly polls, was named media advisor to the Congress chief minister.

Besides, Pradip Sharma was appointed planning, policy, agriculture and rural development advisor and Rajesh Tiwari parliamentary advisor to Baghel, the statement said.

Verma, a close confident of Baghel, was arrested from Ghaziabad in October 2017 by the Raipur police after a case of blackmailing and extortion was registered at the Pandri Police Station here on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Bajaj.

Bajaj had alleged that he was "being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller", who told him he had a CD of his "aaka" (master).

The police had claimed to have recovered 500 CDs and some pen drives from Verma's residence during a raid.

After Verma's arrest, a "sex CD", purportedly featuring the then PWD Minister Rajesh Munat had surfaced in Raipur.

Munat had termed the CD as "fake" and alleged it was made and circulated to tarnish his image.

He had later filed a complaint against Baghel, the then state Congress president.

On the recommendation of the then BJP government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation of two cases related to the circulation of the CD.

Verma was released on bail in December last year after the police failed to file a charge sheet against him in the mandatory 60 days.

In September this year, the CBI had filed the charge sheet in a special court here in the case, naming Baghel, Verma and three others as accused.

During the investigation, one more accused, Rinku Khanuja, had allegedly committed suicide in June this year.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 67A of the IT Act (whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act), according to the charge sheet.

Verma and Baghel had denied any involvement in the preparation or circulation of the CD.

Baghel had initially refused to apply for bail and stayed in judicial custody for a couple of days.

The Congress leader, who had said he was falsely implicated in the case, later obtained bail from the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinod Verma Chhattisgarh Sex CD Case Bhupesh Baghel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp