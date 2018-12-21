Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claims transparency in recruitment drives

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming total transparency in the recruitment process, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition by saying that his government rid the system of the practice of extortion in the name of appointment which was widely prevalent during the previous respective regimes.

Speaking in state Assembly on Friday, the CM was responding to the accusations of BSP MLA Sukhdeo Rajbhar who had charged the government with corruption in recruitment. Rajbhar also accused the government of going slow on appointments against vacancies in various departments.

Asking the opposition leaders to come prepared with facts in the house before raising an issue, the CM claimed that his government was working with complete transparency and that there had been no

irregularity in the process involving recruitment of 50,000 police personnel.

“Moreover, we have initiated the process of appointments in the state universities as well where posts had been lying vacant for years now,” he maintained. The CM also claimed that his government conducted nearly one lakh recruitments so far without any charge of corruption.

Refuting the charges of slackness levelled by the Opposition, the CM said that in the selection process through Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other similar Commissions, the chairmen

of the respective bodies would be held responsible if any anomaly was detected during the recruitment drive. Notably, all these submissions hold water in the light of the resignation by a senior bureaucrat CB Paliwal from the post of chairman, Subordinate Public Service Commission recently.

The CM went on to say that the state government had no control over recruitment boards and service selection commissions as they were autonomous bodies.

“Those who are sitting in these commissions were appointed by previous governments. They have been exhorting money in the name of selection but no such practice is being allowed now," he said.

"We have busted so many solver gangs who had been active and operative all this long during recruitment drives. What is more, we have even broken the tradition of giving jobs to one particular caste or

those closed to a single ruling family,” he claimed.

However, the CM was countered by the BSP legislative party leader Lalji Verma who said that there had been a number of complaints of corruption in the recruitment in Panchayati Raj department. To this, the CM asked the senior BSP MLA to bring those complaints to his so that he could take action on them.

“Give me a single complaint of corruption and I assure you I will take action against the culprit,” Yogi said.