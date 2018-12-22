Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for resolution on Rajiv Gandhi: Congress

In a statement, Nirupam said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should tender an apology to the nation for insulting martyrs.

Published: 22nd December 2018 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam Saturday condemned the Delhi Assembly resolution, which sought withdrawal of the Bharat Ratna conferred on late Rajiv Gandhi.

"Rajiv Gandhi laid down his life for the country," the Congress leader said, asking Kejriwal to withdraw the resolution.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which it demanded that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn.

TAGS
Congress Sanjay Nirupam Arvind Kejriwal anti-Sikh riots

