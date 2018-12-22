Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for resolution on Rajiv Gandhi: Congress

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam Saturday condemned the Delhi Assembly resolution, which sought withdrawal of the Bharat Ratna conferred on late Rajiv Gandhi.

In a statement, Nirupam said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should tender an apology to the nation for insulting martyrs.

"Rajiv Gandhi laid down his life for the country," the Congress leader said, asking Kejriwal to withdraw the resolution.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which it demanded that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn.