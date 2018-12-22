Home Nation

Bihar: Businessman shot dead by bike-borne assailants, SIT formed

Kushes Prasad Shahi was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was on his way back home.

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

DARBHANGA: A businessman was shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants near Ranipur in Bihar's Darbhanga on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kushes Prasad Shahi, owner of a road construction company and SK Shahi Constructions.

Shahi was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was on his way back home.

Speaking to ANI, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Garima Malik said, "We have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation. So far, we have only spoken to the family members of the deceased. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

Sadar Police Station's SHO Rajan told ANI over the phone that there is no eyewitness in the case and the number of assailants is also unclear at the moment. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. 

Bihar businessman killed Kushes Prasad Shahi

