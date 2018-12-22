BJP to move Supreme Court for permission to hold rath yatra in West Bengal

By Online Desk

The BJP has decided to move the vacation bench of the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta high court order that stayed permission for its 'Save Democracy' rath yatra in West Bengal, reports ANI.

The BJP plans to hold rallies from three different places in West Bengal, crisscrossing it before converging in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday halted the BJP’s proposed rath yatra in West Bengal, a day after Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty greenlighted the party’s Rath Yatras with certain conditions, a division bench red-flagged it and sent the case back to the single bench.

Hearing an appeal filed by the state government against Thursday’s order, the bench of Chief Justice Debashish Kar Gupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar asked the single judge to hear the matter afresh after considering security and intelligence inputs.

The Mamata Banerjee government had sought an urgent hearing of the appeal. It contended that the single judge passed the order allowing the yatra without going through the security reports. State Advocate General Kishore Dutta argued that the sealed envelopes in which the reports of 31 police districts, five commissioners of police, chief secretary, home secretary and DGP were given, were not opened.

The state government had earlier denied permission for the yatra, saying they could trigger communal clashes. Appearing for the state police, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the yatra had a communal agenda and submitted photographs of wall murals of the yatra.