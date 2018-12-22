Home Nation

First Train 18 to be run between Delhi and Varanasi: Railways MoS Rajen Gohain

In a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Gohain also said 36 train set coaches have been planned to be manufactured during 2018-19 at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Country's first engine-less train 'Train 18' developed by the Integral Coach Factory ICF after flagging off ceremony in Chennai Sunday October 29 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The state-of-the-art Train 18 will run between Delhi and Varanasi, the Railways told the Parliament on Friday.

"ICF has turned out one such rake of 16 train set coaches in October 2018 which was put on trials. The first Train-18 train is proposed to be introduced on Delhi-Varanasi sector," he said.

Train 18 will be the fastest train from the railways' stable with the ability to cruise at a speed of 180 kmph.

It has contemporary passenger amenities like on-board infotainment and GPS based passenger information system, CCTV, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets, among others.

Gohain also said the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow has carried out and completed the necessary performance tests on Train-18 which also includes mandatory safety checks.

Train 18 which was on a trial run between Delhi and Agra on Thursday was pelted with stones by miscreants, resulting in damage to one of its window panes.

The train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 from Varanasi.

