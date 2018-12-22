Six militants including Zakir Musa's aide gunned down in south Kashmir encounter

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Six militants, including terrorist Zakir Musa's aide, were reportedly killed in a fierce encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Saturday, official sources said.

Mobile internet service has been suspended as clashes broke out in the area.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Armpora, Tral, in Pulwama early this morning following a tip off about the presence of militants.

The encounter ensued when security forces came under heavy fire from militants hiding there, they said, adding that so far, four militants have been killed.

However, bodies of the militants have not been recovered so far as the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Additional security forces and state police personnel have been deployed to prevent any demonstration near the encounter site.