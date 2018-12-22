Lobbying for Cabinet berths in Hindi heartland reaches Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After dealing with the internal power play over CM nominees in three central states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, lobbying for cabinet berths has now reached Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep.

Sources said a host of cabinet hopefuls from the three states have started lobbying with the respective AICC in charges — Deepak Babaria of Madhya Pradesh, Avinash Pande of Rajasthan and PL Punia of Chhattisgarh. They met Rahul, along with CMs Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel to discuss the allocation of cabinet berths.

A big part of distributing cabinet portfolios would be to accommodate representatives of various camps in the state units — Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, Nath and senior leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP and Baghel and TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu in Chhattisgarh.