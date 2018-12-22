Home Nation

Next year, you could watch MBBS counselling streamed live from JIPMER

With the live telecasting of counselling session on December 21, 2018, parents will be able to view the post-graduate counselling process 11.30 am onwards sitting at home.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MBBS entrance exam counselling will have live telecast and recording soon, said Dr R P Swaminathan, Director, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), when he introduced live telecast and recording of the post-graduate counselling process from this year.

Dr Swaminathan said that with this the counselling process becomes more transparent and legal issues can easily be avoided. Usually, parents are not permitted in the Post Graduate (DM/MCh) Counselling Session and they remain apprehensive about their children. With the live telecasting of counselling session on December 21, 2018, parents can view the post-graduate counselling process 11.30 am onwards sitting at home.

Furthermore, the whole process of counselling will be recorded to avoid any legal issues. A link will be provided on the JIPMER website for viewing the telecast. Parents are requested to open the Announcement section of the JIPMER website and click on the link to view the counselling process live on their mobile, tablet, laptop or PC. The live telecast will be done using the National Knowledge Network's (NKN) internet connectivity provided by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Puducherry. This service will be free of cost.

The director requested parents, and other waiting list students to utilise this facility. He was happy to inform that this is being done for the first time in the country at a government medical institution. He also confirmed that this facility will be extended to MBBS entrance exam counselling as well in the future.

(This story was orgianally published in edexlive)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS JIPMER MBBS Counselling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp