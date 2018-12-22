Next year, you could watch MBBS counselling streamed live from JIPMER

By Express News Service

MBBS entrance exam counselling will have live telecast and recording soon, said Dr R P Swaminathan, Director, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), when he introduced live telecast and recording of the post-graduate counselling process from this year.

Dr Swaminathan said that with this the counselling process becomes more transparent and legal issues can easily be avoided. Usually, parents are not permitted in the Post Graduate (DM/MCh) Counselling Session and they remain apprehensive about their children. With the live telecasting of counselling session on December 21, 2018, parents can view the post-graduate counselling process 11.30 am onwards sitting at home.

Furthermore, the whole process of counselling will be recorded to avoid any legal issues. A link will be provided on the JIPMER website for viewing the telecast. Parents are requested to open the Announcement section of the JIPMER website and click on the link to view the counselling process live on their mobile, tablet, laptop or PC. The live telecast will be done using the National Knowledge Network's (NKN) internet connectivity provided by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Puducherry. This service will be free of cost.

The director requested parents, and other waiting list students to utilise this facility. He was happy to inform that this is being done for the first time in the country at a government medical institution. He also confirmed that this facility will be extended to MBBS entrance exam counselling as well in the future.

(This story was orgianally published in edexlive)