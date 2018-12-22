Home Nation

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to set rules to curb unruly MPs in Lok Sabha

The Rules committee of Lok Sabha has entrusted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with the task of taking decisions to curb unruly behaviour of members of the Lower House.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rules committee of Lok Sabha has entrusted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with the task of taking decisions to curb unruly behaviour of members of the Lower House.

The committee meeting, which took place in the backdrop of unabated ruckus in the Lower House, sought to strike a balance between the rights of the members to protest on issues and also for others to raise concerns of the people.

“The Speaker will take a sense of the House on measures to curb unruly behaviour of the members. There is a model in Chhatishgarh, where an unruly member gets automatically suspended for five days, for the Speaker to look at while framing the rule. Leaders of political parties, while empowering the Speaker to frame and amend rules, suggested that there should be a balance between the rights of the MPs to protest and also speak on issues,” a source close to the Speaker said.

Mahajan, while speaking to reporters after the meeting, said that she is counting on the members of the House to exercise self-discipline.

“It’s the responsibility of the MPs to ensure that the House functions smoothly."

