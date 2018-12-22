Home Nation

Tips to crack NEET 2019: Boost your score with best strategies to solve questions

It is expected that 140 out of 180 questions would be based on theory or simple numerical sums which won't take more than half a minute.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Exam Student school

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Attempting the NEET exam in the correct and a planned way will surely help you to score really good marks. You need to be very clear about how you are going to attempt the paper. You must be clever in choosing the right topics to finish it on time and avoid any negative markings in order to boost your score. Here are some tips that would help you in making the right decision:

Managing your Time

On a whole, you have 180 questions in a NEET examination and for which you are allowed 180 minutes. So this means that you have 1 minute for each question. It is expected that 140 out of 180 questions would be based on theory or simple numerical sums which won't take more than half a minute. So, on a difficulty level, you have 3 minutes for the most difficult and 2 minutes for a difficult one and 1 minute for the easier ones. 

Managing your time according to the subject

Among the three subjects, Biology is the most scoring one which has a major total of 360 marks out of 720. Therefore you must try to complete the biology section in 45 minutes and target 82 right answers out of 90 questions. Following that are Chemistry and Physics which would require 35 correct answers out of 45 each which can take around 60 to 65 minutes each. You can start with Biology then Chemistry then to Physics which has proved most useful however the order is not of much importance. You can practice these timings at home by setting up the stopwatch for the suggested time for each subject. Building your strategy is the most important while preparing for the exam pattern.

Other things to pay attention to

You must have clarity on the questions and the answers you give to try to avoid negative marking. Every negative mark that is avoided is also a mark gained.

(This story was orgianally published in edexlive)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET NEET 2019 NEET study Entrance Exam Entrance Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp