Vistara flyer insisted on smoking on board, offloaded, flight delayed for 3 hours

A passenger on board Vistara airlines Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata flight was offloaded at Delhi airport on Friday due to unruly behaviour.

The passenger had insisted on smoking inside the flight and engaged in an argument with on-board crew. As a result, Vistara flight UK 707 flight was delayed by over three hours, according to ANI.

The aircraft, which earlier flied as UK946 from Delhi to Amritsar, had to return to the bay and undergo mandatory security screening, causing delay in departure.

"...He was issued a warning letter by the captain and later offloaded when he denied to comply with air safety rules," Vistara spokesperson said.

Smoking is not allowed inside the aircraft in domestic flights.

Earlier in April, a doctor was offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport after he complained of mosquitoes on-board even as the airline maintained there was no physical altercation.