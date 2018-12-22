Home Nation

Vistara flyer insisted on smoking on board, offloaded, flight delayed for 3 hours

The aircraft had to return to the bay and undergo mandatory security screening, causing delay in departure.

Published: 22nd December 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

For repsentative purpose only (Photo |ENS)

A passenger on board Vistara airlines Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata flight was offloaded at Delhi airport on Friday due to unruly behaviour. 

The passenger had insisted on smoking inside the flight and engaged in an argument with on-board crew. As a result, Vistara flight UK 707 flight was delayed by over three hours, according to ANI.

The aircraft, which earlier flied as UK946 from Delhi to Amritsar, had to return to the bay and undergo mandatory security screening, causing delay in departure.

"...He was issued a warning letter by the captain and later offloaded when he denied to comply with air safety rules," Vistara spokesperson said.

Smoking is not allowed inside the aircraft in domestic flights.

Earlier in April, a doctor was offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport after he complained of mosquitoes on-board even as the airline maintained there was no physical altercation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air vistara flight delay onboard smoking domestic flight flight rules departure delay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp