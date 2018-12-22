Home Nation

VVIP chopper case: Court sends Christian Michel to seven days ED custody

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Saturday sent Christian Michel, arrested in the Rs 36,000 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the CBI, to seven days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the bail plea of Michel, the alleged middleman in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Michel in a money laundering case and sought his 15 days-custody.

He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4.

The next day, he was produced before the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI.

It was extended by five more days, and later for another four days.

The court had reserved the order on Michel's bail plea on December 19 and sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

 

