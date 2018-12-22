Home Nation

Women's welfare was never priority of previous governments: PM Modi at Mahila Morcha convention

In the last four years, society's view towards girl children and women empowerment has undergone a positive change, Modi said.

Published: 22nd December 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Targeting the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said women's welfare was never a priority for previous central governments.

Speaking at the fifth national convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha here, the prime minister said, "After exploring various options in the last six to seven decades, women in the country reposed faith in the BJP. Previous governments did not do anything to provide even basic facilities to women and (they) just made promises."

Those who ruled India for 60-70 years failed to provide basic amenities for women's welfare, he said adding the previous governments just kept waiting for the right time to usher social reforms and change in attitude.

In the last four years, society's view towards girl children and women empowerment has undergone a positive change, Modi said.

"For the first time, the government's flagship schemes are focusing on women," he said, giving examples of Swachh Bharat programme, Ujjwala scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), where 75 per cent house owners are women.

"Eighteen crore of the total Jan Dhan bank accounts belong to women," he said, adding that the male-female sex ratio has also improved, especially in Haryana which has had a dubious record in the past.

Modi said the cabinet committee on security affairs for the first time included two women.

"Besides, women have been inducted as fighter pilots in Air Force. There is a woman officer wing in the Navy. The government passed anti-trafficking bill and capital punishment will be given to rape convicts of minors," he said.

Modi added that former Union Home Minister Sardar Patel had initiated women's empowerment as president of the Ahmedabad Muncipality before Independence. He said the BJP enjoys confidence of the people of the country from panchayat-level to Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Mahila Morcha Swachh Bharat Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp