Home Nation

Amritsar's miracle baby boy: Flushed down train toilet, recovered alive

The new-born with a dupatta tied around his neck was recovered from the Amritsar-Howrah Express train by sweepers on Saturday afternoon when the train stopped for cleaning.
 

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A baby boy, who was flushed down the toilet of a train in Amritsar but was miraculously recovered alive by sweepers cleaning the train, was on Sunday being treated at the Amritsar Civil Hospital, officials said.

The new-born was recovered from the Amritsar-Howrah Express train by sweepers on Saturday afternoon when the train stopped for cleaning.

The baby, who appears to be just one-day-old, was apparently abandoned and flushed down the train toilet.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and authorities in the Punjab city of Amritsar were investigating the matter.

CCTV footages at railway stations were being examined to ascertain who was behind the act.

The sweepers have told the GRP that a 'dupatta' (traditional stole) was found tied around the neck of the infant prompting suspicion that it was done in order to strangulate it before flushing it down the toilet.

However, the baby did not fall from the train toilet.

A doctor at the Amritsar hospital on Sunday said the baby, who was found without any clothes and was shivering, was out of danger.

Police officials and doctors said that the infant was lucky to have survived despite being dumped "so mercilessly and left in the winter cold in the toilet flush".

The GRP has registered a case under Indian Penal Code's Section 317 against unidentified persons for exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amritsar miracle baby baby flushed down train toilet flushed baby found alive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp