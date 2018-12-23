Home Nation

Confident that we will register bigger win in 2019: BJP's Pankaj Singh

The Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary also said opposition parties coming together to form a grand alliance to take on the BJP will also have no impact on his party's electoral prospects.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP leader Pankaj Singh Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party and the BSP of "doing little" for the development of Uttar Pradesh and exuded confidence that his party will register a bigger win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 elections.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary also said opposition parties coming together to form a grand alliance to take on the BJP will also have no impact on his party's electoral prospects.

"There have been news (about the maha gathbandhan) and the opposition parties have in their own ways denied it. But, regardless of maha gathbandhan eventually taking shape or not, BJP's prospects in 2019 will be intact," Singh told PTI here.

On a question about the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Mayawati's BSP possibly joining hands, the Noida MLA said, "People of the state now want development. They have seen the governments of SP and BSP. They have seen the niyat (intention) of these parties and they have seen our niyat as well. The voters will make an informed choice."

On BJP losses in bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh (for Gorakhpur, Phulpur, and Kairana seats), Singh said these results will have no impact on the Lok Sabha polls.

"General elections are different from the bye-elections and they are held under different circumstances. The issues are different."

"I am confident that we will register a bigger win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls than we had in the 2014 general elections," the UP BJP general secretary said.

He said a number of programmes to spread awareness among the masses about various policies of the BJP have been organised and several more are lined up over the next two months.

One such programme was 'Kamal Sandesh Yatra', organised recently to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

Through it, the party sought to spread the teachings and values of the Father of the Nation, along with the achievements of the BJP governments, Singh said.

Asked if the party workers were feeling down after the losses in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, Singh said, "There is no sense of dejection among the party workers. Both the organisation and government are working in close coordination."

"It has been the culture of the party to take care of its workers, and whatever heights have been attained by the party is due to their sheer hardwork," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Singh 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP in Lok Sabha Samajwadi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp