AAP rubbed salt on wounds of anti-Sikh riot victims: BJP president Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The proceedings at the Delhi Assembly and its aftermath has rubbed salt on the wounds of anti-Sikh riot victims and exposed double-faced character of the Aam Aadmi Party, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday.

On Friday, the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution in which a demand for withdrawing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna was made. However, the Aam Aadmi Party later tried to distance itself from this portion of the resolution, claiming it was a handwritten amendment proposed by a member, which cannot be passed in this way.

“What has happened in the Assembly and later was like rubbing salt on the wounds of the anti-Sikh riot victims,” Shah said.

“It has exposed the double-faced character of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said at a conclave of the BJP’s booth level workers.

Shah also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over women’s security and CCTV cameras and marshals in buses. “Where are the hospitals, schools? The condition of Mohalla Clinics is such that filth and dogs have been found in many of them,” he said.

Shah claimed that the Modi government had fulfilled all its promises for Delhi and the BJP will give an account of its work to the voters in 2019 elections. He added that it was “unfortunate” that the Kejriwal government did not allow implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi fearing Modi will gain popularity.

In a veiled attack at the Congress, Shah said, the perpetrators of the riots were also the protectors (of the accused).”

On December 17, Delhi High Court sentenced veteran Congress leader, who has since quit the party, to life imprisonment in a case where five members of a family were killed in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in the National Capital on November 1, 1984.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Centre’s contribution in Delhi was to stall all public welfare schemes through the Lieutenant Governor. “Amit Shah has rightly started comparing AAP government with Modi government, with respect to Delhi. Let people of Delhi ask what work their 7 MPs did for Delhi. Let people of Delhi know they contributed to increasing the fare of Metro, they did nothing to stop sealing in the city.”

“They stalled mohalla clinics, they created problems in CCTV project, among other hurdles,” he added.