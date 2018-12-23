Home Nation

India most tolerant country in the world: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's statement assumes significance in the wake of actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the 114th Foundation Day of KGMU in Lucknow Sunday Dec. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rebuffing allegations that intolerance was rising in the country, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said there was no nation in the world as tolerant as India.

Singh, who was here to attend the 114th foundation day of King George's Medical University, told reporters: "The tolerance that exists in India, I don't think that it can be found in any corner of the world.

"India is the only country in the world where people from various prominent religions co-exist peacefully. They have contributed in making India empowered, self-reliant and prosperous and will continue to do so," he added.

Rajnath's statement assumes significance in the wake of actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

The veteran actor had Friday said that the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman in the violence.

Asked about the cyber surveillance order, the home minister, who is also the Member of Parliament from Lucknow said, "The ministry has already given its clarification in this regard.

Since, Parliament is in session, I cannot speak anything outside. Whatever I have to say, I will say in Parliament.

"Ten central agencies were on December 20 authorised by the Centre to intercept information from any computer, a move that set off a political storm with the opposition accusing the government of trying to create a "surveillance state."

But the Centre said the rules for intercepting and monitoring computer data were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power and its new order only notified the designated authority which can carry out such action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Naseeruddin Shah Bulandshahr Cop killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp