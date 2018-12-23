Home Nation

Indian woman in captivity of 'enslaver' in Bahrain rescued: Indian mission

On Saturday, humanitarian organisation 'Justice Upheld' had tweeted that an Indian woman has been enslaved by her employer in Bahrain and she feared for her life.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman was Sunday rescued by authorities in Bahrain after a Bahraini "enslaver" allegedly threatened to keep her for at least 25 days.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain announced her rescue on Twitter hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, directed the Indian Ambassador in the Gulf nation to intervene in the case.

The Indian mission said the woman has been rescued by Bahraini authorities.

The organisation, quoting the "enslaver", Sunday said he was going to keep her for at least 25 days as he had paid 'lots of money for her'.

"He is extremely annoyed that the matter has been reported to the Indian authorities. We are concerned about her safety," the organisation said.

Soon after the Indian Embassy in Bahrain, headed by Ambassador Alok Kumar, tweeted that the Mission has initiated action to rescue her.

However, Swaraj asked Kumar for immediate intervention, saying the situation appeared to be serious.

"Alok - I know you are working for her rescue. The situation appears to be serious. This requires immediate intervention on your part. Pls keep me informed," Swaraj tweeted.

Details of the case, as well as about the woman, are not immediately available.

In a separate case, Swaraj asked the Indian Embassy in Washington to assist an Indian family which sought her help saying their passports and other belongings were stolen from their hotel room in Chicago.

"Dear @SushmaSwaraj Ji, an unusual incident of theft has left us devastated here in Chicago while returning back to India. All our belongings, including passports were stolen from our hotel room booked at Edward Hotel and there's no one willing to help. Please intervene," Jyoti, a member of the family, tweeted.

