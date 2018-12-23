Home Nation

Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson, his caste shouldn't be discussed: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan

Chauhan has said that the lord was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today, adding that his caste should not be discussed.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman, Chetan Chauhan

File Photo of Chetan Chauhan.

By ANI

AMROHA: Amid the growing debate on Lord Hanuman's identity, former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has said that the lord was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today, adding that his caste should not be discussed.

ALSO READ: 'Not Dalit or Muslim, UP Religious Affairs Minister thinks Lord Hanuman was a Jat'

"I believe that he (Lord Hanuman) was a sportsman who use to wrestle with his enemies. All the sportsmen of our country worship him as they require power and energy like him to emerge victoriously. The players do not worship him because of his caste. There is no caste of a Saint, there is no caste of a mystic and in the same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sort of caste," he told reporters here on Saturday.

The row over Lord Hanuman's caste was sparked after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning ahead of assembly polls in Rajasthan's Alwar district last month said Hanuman was a "Dalit".

ALSO READ: Hanuman was Muslim, says BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab

Soon after, a number of spiritual as well as political leaders have put forth varying versions of Lord Hanuman's identity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chetan Chauhan Lord Hanuman Hanuman caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp