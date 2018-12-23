Home Nation

One of two cubs of slain tigress 'Avni' captured in Maharashtra

A joint team of officials from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh forest departments managed to tranquilise and capture the female cub in Anji forest in Yavatmal district in east Maharashtra in afternoon.

Animal activists protest against the Maharashtra government shoot-at-sight notice for Avni tigress. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: One of the two cubs of Yavatmal tigress 'T1' alias 'Avni', who was shot dead last month, was captured Saturday, a senior Maharashtra forest officer said.

"The one-year-old female cub was tranquilised and caught at compartment no 665 in the Anji forest in Ralegaon at around 4 pm", said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife East, Nagpur, Sunil Limye.

A team of around 100 people, including six veterinary officers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have been tracking the cub since November 2 when T1, which was responsible for deaths of some people in the region, was shot dead by a sharp shooter who was part of a team of Forest officials.

"The cub will now be sent to Pench and will be kept in an enclosure which is almost like an open forest. The cub is physically fit. A committee will be formed to decide about its release in wild", Limye said.

