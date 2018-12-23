Rahul slams BJP over attack on Goa  Congress workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for attacking Congress workers in Goa and said it was designed to instil fear in the party.

The workers of the BJP and the Congress had clashed outside the Goa Congress headquarters on Friday evening during a rally on the Rafale fighter jet deal issue. The Congress party on Saturday held a joint meeting of the GPCC and the Congress Legislative Wing in Panaji to take stock of the situation after the attack. Rahul alleged that the Central BJP leaders had instigated the Goa attackers, and said such actions would not deter the Congress.

“The cowards who came to attack us in Goa, and their bosses sitting here in Delhi, should know, fear is alien to the workers of the Congress party,” Rahul said. The Congress chief appreciated the party workers who did not respond with violence. “I am very proud of the spirit of Gandhigiri displayed by Mahila Congress workers led by our Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho. It’s in times like these that we define who we are,” Rahul said.

He used the occasion to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Narendra Modi would be best advised to read about the fate of those rulers who chose to attack non-violent Congress workers in this country. Jai Hind,” Rahul added. The BJP on Friday said the clash was instigated by the Congress.