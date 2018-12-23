Home Nation

This Manipur IAS officer comes to the rescue of a Mizoram boy

IAS officer Armstrong Pame took all the trouble to take the boy, hailing from the remote Lunglei town in Mizoram, to Imphal and get his surgery done at a hospital there.

Published: 23rd December 2018 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur IAS officer Armstrong Pame is in the news again, this time for helping a poor Mizo boy escape the ignominy of being born with a cleft lip.

The friends of 11-year-old Lalrindika would often jeer at him for his physical deformity. Pame took all the trouble to take the boy, hailing from the remote Lunglei town in Mizoram, to Imphal and get his surgery done at a hospital there.

It happened last month when the IAS officer was assigned election duties in Lunglei. During his stay there, he happened to meet Lalrindika at a village called Zehtet. On learning that the boy comes from a poor family, Pame offered some money to the parents so that they could travel up to Churachandpur in Manipur, located several hundred kilometers away. In between, he offered his official vehicle so they could travel from Lunglei to Mizoram capital Aizawl. When the boy and his father reached Churachandpur, Pame's men received them and took them to Imphal. Subsequently, the boy was operated upon at a hospital. The medical expenses were entirely borne by the IAS officer.

"We will forever remain indebted to him (Pame). We feel he was sent to us by God," Lalrindika's father Vanlalsiama said.

Pame, who is from Manipur's Tamenglong district, first hogged the limelight in 2012 when there were reports about him getting a 100-km road constructed with crowd funding.

Last year, he had invited 10 students from Class 5 to 10 for dinner at his home every Friday and also gave them a chance to observe the workings of the district administration.

In November last year, Pame had written a letter to industrialist Mukesh Ambani urging him to set up more mobile towers in the hilly and inaccessible areas of Tamenglong district for better connectivity. Subsequently, responding to the letter, Ambani agreed to give personal instructions to the officials concerned in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp