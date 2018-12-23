Three murders in 12 hours put Nitish government in the dock

By Express News Service

PATNA: A construction firm owner, a bank official and a property dealer were shot dead in separate incidents in Bihar in a span of 12 hours on Saturday, prompting Opposition parties to dub the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government as a total failure and demand President’s Rule in the state.

The three back-do-back murders shocked the general public and the intelligentsia alike as they took place barely 48 hours after industrialist-cum-BJP leader Gunjan Khemka was shot dead in Vaishali district.

Kushesh Prasad Shahi, the owner of Shahi Construction Company, was shot dead on NH 57 near Ranipur in the northern Darbhanga district. A customer service point (CSP) in-charge of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Pintu Singh, was shot dead in Gaya district in the wee hours of Saturday.

In the third incident, property dealer Mahesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Paspura village under Mufassil police station in Begusarai district around midnight. Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Nitish government,tweeting, “The entire government has turned shameless.”