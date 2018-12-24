Eight dead in massive highway pileup due to dense fog in Haryana

By Online Desk

JHAJJAR: Eight people were killed on Monday as their car collided with a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district, leading to a massive pileup involving several vehicles, police said.

The accident took place on the Jhajjar bypass here in the morning, resulting in a pileup as multiple vehicles rammed into each other due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog in the area, they said.

The victims were travelling in a jeep, officials said.

"As the cruiser jeep was involved in an accident with a truck, other vehicles which were close behind also rammed into each other. The visibility was poor due to dense fog," a Jhajjar police official said.

Soon after the incident, policemen in the control room and rescue team rushed to the spot. The injured have been admitted into a hospital.

The piled-up vehicles and dense fog also resulted in an hour-long traffic jam.

In a similar incident two days ago, more than 20 vehicles had rammed each other near Rajpura on National Highway 44, owing to poor visibility. However, all occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Many parts of north India including Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are reeling under dense fog in the morning on Monday.