Bhutan Prime Minister to visit India from December 27-29 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday, during which he will hold talks with counterpart Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

This is Tshering's first visit to the country since taking charge last month.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and other senior officials will be accompanying the Bhutanese prime minister, a statement said.

During the December 27-29 visit, Tshering will deliberate on ways to step up ties between the two neighbours and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Bhutanese prime minister, the statement said.

The two sides are likely to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, people-to-people ties, and economic, development and hydropower cooperation, it said.

The upcoming visit of Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in the multifaceted partnership, and discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation, the statement said.

Tshering's visit comes a month after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's official trip to Bhutan, it added.