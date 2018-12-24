Home Nation

Bhutan Prime Minister to visit India from December 27-29 

During the December 27-29 visit, Lotay Tshering will deliberate on ways to step up ties between the two neighbours and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Lotay Tshering

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday, during which he will hold talks with counterpart Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

This is Tshering's first visit to the country since taking charge last month.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs and other senior officials will be accompanying the Bhutanese prime minister, a statement said.

During the December 27-29 visit, Tshering will deliberate on ways to step up ties between the two neighbours and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Bhutanese prime minister, the statement said.

The two sides are likely to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, people-to-people ties, and economic, development and hydropower cooperation, it said.

The upcoming visit of Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in the multifaceted partnership, and discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation, the statement said.

Tshering's visit comes a month after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's official trip to Bhutan, it added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhutan Prime Minister India-Bhutan Diplomacy Lotay Tshering

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp