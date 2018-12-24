Home Nation

BJP wants daily hearing in Ram temple case

The BJP is of the view that the Supreme Court should hear the Ram temple land dispute case on a daily basis to deliver an early judgement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar​​​​​​​ (File| PTI)

By PTI

"Our wish is that there should be a daily hearing on that matter so that we have an early judgement," he said responding to a question on the issue.

Hindutva groups have been pressing the government to bring a law to pave way for the temple's construction in Ayodhya without waiting for the court's verdict ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ally Shiv Sena even held a mass gathering in Ayodhya last month and often takes potshots at the BJP on the issue.

The BJP has so far not made its position clear on the demand for a law.

Declining an urgent hearing, the Supreme Court has fixed the politically sensitive issue for the first week of January before an "appropriate bench" and left a decision on the timeline to it.

Javadekar also rejected the opposition's accusation of snooping against the government after it authorised 10 agencies to intercept any information on computers, saying there is nothing new about this as it has been happening since the Congress was in power.

He also played down the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, to form a federal front and his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this.

Every political party has a right to do their politics, he said, claiming that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is strong and will be back in power in 2019.

